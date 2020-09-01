Budget hearings set for September as boards set 2020-21 spending

Island cities will hold hearings in September to set budgets for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

Anna Maria hearings will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10,m and 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, prior to the regular city commission meetings.

Adoption of a final budget would be Sept. 24.

In Bradenton Beach hearings on the city budget will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, prior to the regular city commission meeting, and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.

Also, the Bradenton Beach CRA will hold a final hearing and adopt a budget at 5:05 p.m. Sept. 10. The first hearing will be at 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.

And Holmes Beach hearings will be precede city commission meetings at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Island officials have been developing spending plans and charting revenues the past two months to develop fiscal 2020-21 budgets.