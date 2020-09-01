Horseshoe happenings

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologists are asking the public to report horseshoe crab sightings on Florida beaches using the FWC Reporter application, a smartphone app available from digital shops.

The most common time to see horseshoe crabs along the shore is in March and April, which is peak mating season.

However, sightings occur year-round, as does mating.

Reporting horseshoe crab sightings provides FWC marine biologists important information about habitat use, population distribution and environmental conditions for spawning.

Although horseshoe crabs have existed for more than 450 million years, scientists are still learning about Florida populations.

So public sighting information helps researchers target spawning beaches for the Florida Horseshoe Crab Watch Program, an initiative to collect scientifically accurate data throughout the state.

Horseshoe crabs are most active during the first few days of a new or full moon. The remainder of the 2020 calendar shows full moons this week, Sept. 2, and Oct. 1, Oct. 31, Nov. 30 and Dec. 29.

— Lisa Neff