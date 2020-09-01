Islanders can contribute to beach renourishment

An architect of the beach renourishment project is looking for public feedback.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, is considering minor design enhancements to increase resiliency for it’s beach renourishment project, which began in July at 76th Street in Holmes Beach and will run through October and end at Longboat Pass.

A “supplemental environmental assessment” will consider public comment on a variety of design modifications, including dune construction, vegetation, sand fencing and pedestrian and vehicle access, adding to the renourishment project, according to an Aug. 24 release from the Corps.

Public comment is sought either by email at SAJ-Dune-Comments@usace.army.mil or by traditional mail to: Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, Attn: Ms. Angie Dunn, 701 San Marco Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.

People can visit www.saj.usace.army.mil/ManateeShoreProtection to review the SEA. Comments must be received by Sept. 23.

For more information about Corps projects, visit www.saj.usace.army.mil.

— ChrisAnn Allen