Skyway rescue

Law enforcement approaches a man Sept. 13 on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the 23-year-old Palmetto man led officers on a pursuit following a DUI traffic stop in Bradenton and nearly ran over a deputy before driving to the top of the bridge and climbing on the edge of the barrier wall. Deputies pleaded with the man, later arrested, to get down and one deputy took an opportunity to pull the man to safety. MCSO-Anna Maria patrol Deputy Jacob Merrill took part in the incident while on his way home from his shift in Anna Maria. The MCSO’s aviation unit captured video of the rescue. Islander Screenshot
Contact Us
The Anna Maria Islander
3218 E. Bay Drive
Holmes Beach,
FL 34217