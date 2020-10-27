AM seeks to permanently eliminate some street parking

The novel coronavirus may result in permanent changes to parking in Anna Maria.

City commissioners held a first reading Oct. 22 for an ordinance on parking changes implemented during the pandemic, including prohibitions.

Commissioner Joe Muscatello was absent with excuse and Commissioner Amy Tripp vacated her seat in August.

Earlier this year, Holmes Beach temporarily closed street parking in an attempt to discourage people from crowding its beaches under a state safer-at-home order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy said the neighboring city’s parking limitations forced a wave of people to seek beach parking in Anna Maria.

The city subsequently implemented several prohibited parking areas along sections of its roads, including: Pine Avenue, North Bay Boulevard, Poinsettia Road, Alamanda Road, Gulf Drive, North Shore Drive, South Bay Boulevard, Spring Avenue, Palm, Willow, Mangrove, Oak and Park avenues and Seagrape Lane.

Details for the prohibited parking areas can be found at the city’s website, cityofannamaria.com.

Murphy said the ordinance would codify the recent parking changes, which proved to be effective in protecting pedestrians, preserving drainage infrastructure and controlling traffic.

He noted that the commission spent a lot of time reviewing the parking code 15 years ago, but the city has undergone many changes since then.

“I’m all for the changes,” Commissioner Mark Short said.

There was no public comment.

The city’s planning and zoning board will review the ordinance at a public hearing at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at city hall, 10005 Gulf Drive N.

No motion was needed to proceed with a final reading by the commission, which is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at city hall.

In other business, commissioners approved a consent agenda that included: