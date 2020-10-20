Eyes on the road – 10-21-2020

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following:
- Cortez Road and 119th Street West in Cortez: Work to realign the intersection of 119th Street West at Cortez Road/State Road 684 continues. Phase 2 involves work on the north side of Cortez Road with traffic to Harbor Landings detoured to 127th Street.
- Gulf Drive in Bradenton Beach: A county pipeline replacement project continues, involving resurfacing the roadway, reinstallation of paver driveways, removal of construction materials Monday-Saturday. Expected completion is this fall.
- Clark and Marina drives in Holmes Beach: Roadway striping is to be installed this fall.
— Lisa Neff