Holmes Beach candidates report finances ahead of Nov. 3 vote

The signs are up and the mailers are out.

And voting is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Holmes Beach City Commission candidates have filed their reports on campaign contributions and expenditures for the Nov. 3 municipal election.

The four candidates in the running for two seats include incumbent Commissioners Pat Morton and Kim Rash, former Commissioner Rick Hurst and newcomer Jayne Christenson.

Mayor Judy Titsworth is unopposed in her bid for a second term. She contributed $1,000 to her campaign fund and her expenditures included a $240 qualifying fee.

Christenson contributed $1,500 to her campaign, received $2,385 and spent $3,086.62 as of Oct. 13.

She garnered contributions from Richard Brown, Frank and Mark Cashin, David and Susan Cheshire, Nancy and Mike Deal, Renee Ferguson, Margaret and Tim Finley, David and Barbara Hines, Jeannine Inda, Margie Motzer, Melissa Rash, Louis and Frances Richardson and Marty Robertson, all of Holmes Beach.

Additionally, former Holmes Beach Mayor Bob Johnson and wife Denise, Commission Chair Jim Kihm, Commissioner Kim Rash — also running for a seat — and his wife, Theresa, Commissioner Terry Schaefer’s wife, Vicky, and alternate planning commissioner Gale Tedhams contributed to Christenson’s campaign.

Out-of-town contributors included Terry Bach of Glenview, Illinois; Tim Brian of Traverse City, Michigan; Stephen Matthew Crump of Dothan, Alabama; Thomas Flynn of Kentwood, Michigan; Richard Giardelli of Sarasota; James Janaszak of Elk Grove Village, Illinois; David Johnson of Port St. Lucie; Chris Misamore of Leesburg, Georgia; and Brian Parish of Columbus, Ohio.

Christenson’s expenditures went toward her qualifying fee, printing costs, campaign buttons, website domain name, Facebook advertising, Paypal fees for online donations, postage and signs.

Hurst contributed $100 to his campaign, received $3,350 in campaign contributions and had spent $2,871.89 as of Oct. 13.

He reported donations from Holmes Beach residents Nate and Amy Bowes, James Hamilton, Mark and Karen Hanson, Mark and Zoie Kelly, Gerald and Constance Martinek, Craig McDonald, Michael and Lee Ann Pritchett, Lori Schlossberg, William Shuman and planning commissioner James McIntire.

Holmes Beach business owners Mondher Kobrosly of Bradenton, owner of the Time Saver Liquor Store, and Margaret Davenport, also of Bradenton, co-owner of Duffy’s Tavern, donated as individuals. Duffy’s also contributed as a business entity.

Hurst’s campaign expenditures included his qualifying fee, signs, mailers and envelopes, postage, stickers and print advertising.

According to his finance report, Morton contributed $800, received $1,400 and spent $1,474.46 on his campaign. The money paid for the qualifying fee, signs flyers and mailers.

He received contributions from Gerald Newbrough and Hugh Holmes Sr. of Holmes Beach, as well as $300 from Shoreline Builders of Southwest Florida, a construction firm owned by Mayor Judy Titsworth and husband Steve.

Other contributing business entities included the Beach Bistro restaurant and Mike Norman Realty, both in Holmes Beach, and Palma Sola Animal Clinic and RE/MAX Alliance Group, both in Bradenton.

Rash contributed $1,000 to his campaign account, received $2,500 in contributions and has spent $1,618.41.

Holmes Beach contributors included fellow candidate Jayne Christenson and her husband Joseph, Michael and Nancy Deal, Renee Ferguson, Gerald Newbrough, Margaret Patall, Vicky Schaefer and Margie and Dick Motzer.

Other contributors included Timothy and Johanne Dunigan of Anna Maria; Virginia Harrod of Lockport, Kentucky; Mark Kennedy of Murphysboro, Illinois; Daniel and Mary Kerns of Charleston, West Virginia; Carl and Lynne Koenig of Newton, Pennsylvania; Sean Muniz of Wheaton, Illinois; and Richard and Laura Weingart of Bradenton.

Rash reported expenditures for his qualifying fee, postcards, postage, signs and printed advertisements as of Oct. 13.

Voting is underway by mail and early voting will be 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. through Nov. 1 at mainland locations.

On Election Day, Holmes Beach registered voters will cast ballots 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 248 S. Harbor Drive.

Of 2,784 registered voters in Holmes Beach, 856 people voted in the November 2019 municipal election.