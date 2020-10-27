Holmes Beach mayor presents ‘state of the city’ report

Holmes Beach maintained its vision for 2019-20.
Mayor Judy Titsworth delivered a “state of the city” address Oct. 13 during a teleconferenced city commission meeting.
The statement detailed developments in the city over the past year, including new staffing, departments, the budget, lawsuits and capital improvements.
Titsworth listed accomplishments, including:
- A balanced budget;
- A new parking plan with permitted parking for residents and owners;
- Special magistrate hearings for code compliance;
- Improved water quality at Spring Lake, due to an aeration system;
- Community park improvements, including a new skate park and playground, a mini-baseball field, as well as new shuffleboard, pickleball and bocce ball courts;
- Stormwater improvements;
- Seawall replacements;
- Trolley shelter and Key Royale bridge repairs, road striping, flashing beacon crosswalks, sidewalks, dredging and plans for improvements to the city center near the intersection of Gulf and Marina drives;
- A new U.S. Americans with Disabilities Act compliant website, which includes online permitting and a fine payment option.
