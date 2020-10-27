Holmes Beach mayor presents ‘state of the city’ report

by ChrisAnn Allen | Be the first to comment

thumb image
Improvements were made where a worker drives a tractor Oct. 13 around the perimeter of the new pickleball courts at the Holmes Beach field in the 5800-6200 blocks of Marina Drive. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Allen

Holmes Beach maintained its vision for 2019-20.

Mayor Judy Titsworth delivered a “state of the city” address Oct. 13 during a teleconferenced city commission meeting.

The statement detailed developments in the city over the past year, including new staffing, departments, the budget, lawsuits and capital improvements.

Titsworth listed accomplishments, including:

  • A balanced budget;
  • A new parking plan with permitted parking for residents and owners;
  • Special magistrate hearings for code compliance;
  • Improved water quality at Spring Lake, due to an aeration system;
  • Community park improvements, including a new skate park and playground, a mini-baseball field, as well as new shuffleboard, pickleball and bocce ball courts;
  • Stormwater improvements;
  • Seawall replacements;
  • Trolley shelter and Key Royale bridge repairs, road striping, flashing beacon crosswalks, sidewalks, dredging and plans for improvements to the city center near the intersection of Gulf and Marina drives;
  • A new U.S. Americans with Disabilities Act compliant website, which includes online permitting and a fine payment option.

Click here to read the full report.

More from The Islander

Leave a Reply