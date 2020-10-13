Man pleads no contest in 2018 DUI arrest

An Anna Maria man who initially blamed windy weather for losing his balance when he exited his vehicle pleaded no contest in a 2018 DUI case.

Via a teleconference call in September, Rafael Sackett, 48, pleaded no contest and was judged guilty on the charge of alcohol-related reckless driving.

He was sentenced to six months of probation and ordered to complete a DUI course.

The arrest took place Dec. 21, 2018.

Sackett was arrested by a Manatee County sheriff’s deputy in the 300 block of Palm Avenue in Anna Maria. Another deputy had observed Sackett speeding.

The deputy reported Sackett stumbled out of the truck he was driving, refused to perform a field-sobriety test and blamed his lack of balance on high winds.

He also told police he was diabetic. EMS tested Sackett and reported his blood pressure and blood sugar were normal.