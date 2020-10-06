Pet blessings … blessed pets

Chewy, 15, accepts blessings Oct. 3 from Gloria Dei Lutheran Church pastor Doug Kings. Chewy and his human, Lori Hill, Holmes Beach city treasurer, are locals who annually attend the event, which is in its 10th year.
Island guests Bambi, right, and her human, Erica Ewing, in the front seat, along with Lola and her human, Becky Ewing, drive by Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 6608 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach Oct. 3 for blessings, before heading home the next day to Sidney, Ohio.
The Rev. Doug Kings offers blessings Oct. 3 to Jake, left, Teddy, right, and Buddy, hiding in the rear, in their owner’s vehicle. This year’s event was a drive-thru of sorts in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Kings said the event commemorates St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, recognizing and thanking pets for the role they play in the lives of humans.
Island local Willow, an 8-year-old coton de Tulear, receives the blessing of the Rev. Doug Kings Oct. 3: “Gracious Creator, bless Willow today with your love and protections. Fill his life with fun and adventure, calm his anxieties and heal him of any ailments, and give him a long and happy life.”
Donations of pet supplies collected Oct. 3 as part of the annual pet blessing at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church this year are going to the nonprofit Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue, according to the Rev. Doug Kings. Moonracer is based at The Islander newspaper office in Holmes Beach, where owner Lisa Williams is office manager. Islander Photo: Amy V.T. Moriarty
Contact Us
The Anna Maria Islander
3218 E. Bay Drive
Holmes Beach,
FL 34217