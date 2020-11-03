Eyes on the road – 11-04-2020

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following:
- Gulf Drive in Bradenton Beach: A county pipeline replacement project continues, involving resurfacing the roadway, reinstallation of paver driveways, removal of construction materials Monday-Saturday. Expected completion is this fall.
- Cortez Road and 119th Street West in Cortez: Work to realign the intersection of 119th Street West at Cortez Road/State Road 684 continues. Phase 2 involves a new traffic pattern and shifting construction to the north side of Cortez Road. Thru traffic will use the south side of Cortez Road. Also, outbound lanes of Harbor Landing Drive will be closed and traffic into Harbor Landings will be detoured to the west on 127th Street.
For the latest road watch information, go online to fl511.com and swflroads.com or dial 511.
And, a reminder, a fare-free trolley operates daily on Anna Maria Island.
— Lisa Neff