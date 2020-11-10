Holmes Beach pre-election campaign finance deadline observed

The 2020 Holmes Beach election has been decided.

Since qualifying in June, Holmes Beach Commission candidates collected contributions for the Nov. 3 election.

The winners, incumbent Commissioner Kim Rash and newcomer Jayne Christenson, edged out former Commissioner Rick Hurst and toppled Commissioner Pat Morton.

Mayor Judy Titsworth was unopposed and retained her seat. She contributed $1,000 to her campaign fund and her expenditures included a $240 qualifying fee.

Christenson contributed $1,500 to her campaign, received $2,635 in contributions and spent $3,112.06 as of Nov. 3.

Donors were Richard Brown, Frank and Mark Cashin, David and Susan Cheshire, Nancy and Mike Deal, Renee Ferguson, Margaret and Tim Finley, David and Barbara Hines, Jeannine Inda, Margie Motzer, Melissa Rash, Louis and Frances Richardson, Marty Robertson and Blair Schlossberg, all of Holmes Beach.

Additionally, former Holmes Beach Mayor Bob Johnson and his wife, Denise, Commission Chair Jim Kihm, Commissioner Kim Rash — also vying for votes — and his wife, Theresa, Commissioner Terry Schaefer’s wife Vicky, and planning commissioners Barbara Hines and Gale Tedhams contributed to Christenson’s campaign.

Out-of-town contributors included Terry Bach of Glenview, Illinois; Tim Brian of Traverse City, Michigan; Stephen Matthew Crump of Dothan, Alabama; Thomas Flynn of Kentwood, Michigan; Richard Giardelli of Sarasota; James Janaszak of Elk Grove Village, Illinois; David Johnson of Port St. Lucie; Chris Misamore of Leesburg, Georgia; and Brian Parish of Columbus, Ohio.

Christenson’s expenditures went toward her qualifying fee, printing costs, campaign buttons, a website domain name, Facebook advertising, Paypal fees for online donation processing, postage, mailers and signs.

Hurst contributed $100 to his campaign, received $6,150 in campaign contributions and had spent $4,140.99 as of Nov. 3.

He reported Holmes Beach residents Nate and Amy Bowes, Keith and Linda Carter, James Hamilton, Mark and Karen Hanson, Richard Hosterman, James and Patricia Hug, Mark and Zoie Kelly, Gerald and Constance Martinek, Craig McDonald, Michael and Lee Ann Pritchett, Lori Schlossberg, William Shuman and planning commissioner James McIntire contributed.

Holmes Beach business owners Mondher Kobrosly of Bradenton, owner of the Time Saver Liquor Store, and Margaret “Peggi” Davenport, also of Bradenton, owner of Duffy’s Tavern, donated as individuals. Duffy’s also contributed as a business entity.

Additionally, Mackey Law Group of Bradenton and Compass Rose Management of Cape Coral and Caleb and Michele Grimes of Palmetto contributed to Hurst’s campaign.

Hurst’s expenditures included his qualifying fee, signs, mailers and envelopes, postage, stickers and print advertising.

According to his finance report, Morton contributed $800, received $1,400 and spent $1,474.46 to market his campaign as of Nov. 3.

The money paid for the qualifying fee, signs, flyers and mailers.

He received contributions from Gerald Newbrough and Hugh Holmes of Holmes Beach, as well as $300 from Shoreline Builders of Southwest Florida, a construction firm owned by the mayor and her husband, Steve.

Other contributing business entities included Beach Bistro and Mike Norman Realty, both in Holmes Beach, and Palma Sola Animal Clinic and RE/MAX Alliance Group, both in Bradenton.

Rash contributed $1,000 to his campaign account, received $2,650 in contributions and spent $2,143.78 as of Nov. 3.

Holmes Beach contributors included fellow candidate Jayne Christenson and her husband Joseph, Michael and Nancy Deal, Renee Ferguson, Gerald Newbrough, Margaret Patall, Vicky Schaefer and Margie and Dick Motzer.

Other contributors included Timothy and Johanne Dunigan of Anna Maria; Lorisse Garcia of Tampa; Virginia Harrod of Lockport, Kentucky; Mark Kennedy of Murphysboro, Illinois; Daniel and Mary Kerns of Charleston, West Virginia; Carl and Lynne Koenig of Newton, Pennsylvania; Sean Muniz of Wheaton, Illinois; John Terrell of Wauchula; and Richard and Laura Weingart of Bradenton.

Rash reported payments for the qualifying fee, postcards, postage, signs, printed advertisements and T-shirts as his expenditures as of Nov. 3.