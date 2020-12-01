Anna Maria cements parking reductions on north end

Anna Maria’s proposed parking reduction is now a part of city code.

City commissioners voted 4-0 Nov. 24 to approve the final reading of an ordinance codifying the reduction of 88 spaces by creating prohibited parking areas along the rights of way of several roads at the city’s northern end.

Former Commissioner Amy Tripp’s vacant seat had yet to be filled before the vote was taken.

Earlier this year, Holmes Beach closed much of its beach parking in an attempt to discourage people from visiting its beaches under a state safer-at-home order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The changes resulted in a wave of beachgoers heading to Anna Maria for beach parking. So the city responded with temporary changes, such as prohibiting parking along sections of many roads.

Anna Maria implemented new prohibited parking areas, including along:

Pine Avenue;

North Bay Boulevard;

Poinsettia Road;

Alamanda Road;

Gulf Drive;

North Shore Drive;

South Bay Boulevard;

Spring Avenue;

Palm Avenue;

Willow Avenue;

Mangrove Avenue;

Oak Avenue;

Park Avenue;

Seagrape Lane.

The changes can be found in more detail at the city’s website, www.cityofannamaria.com.

Mayor Dan Murphy said the number of reduced parking spaces was a fraction of the 571 spaces in the specified area and an estimated 1,500 parking spaces in the city.

He said eliminating the spaces benefitted public safety, protected drainage swales and helped counter the effect of Holmes Beach’s changes.

He added that the city wasn’t eliminating enough parking in certain areas to impact state or federal funding for beach renourishment.

Renourishment funding was part of a discussion among Manatee County commissioners when they debated Holmes Beach’s parking changes during a work meeting in mid-November.

Murphy said he hadn’t received any negative feedback from residents regarding the changes.

Instead, the mayor said, several residents asked for additional reductions that he couldn’t justify.

Commissioner Mark Short moved to approve the ordinance, with the stipulation the commission review the changes after the spring 2021 tourist season.

Commissioner Jonathan Crane seconded the motion.

There was no public comment.

Commissioners also held a first reading for an ordinance that would require all vehicles parked in the rights of way to have their wheels off the pavement.

City attorney Becky Vose said another chapter of city code already addressed the issue, but the rule should be added to the parking code.

In other business…

Murphy proclaimed December to be a month of holiday lighting and cheer;

Commissioners authorized Murphy to move forward with purchasing a used vehicle for code enforcement and administrative uses for around $30,000;

Commissioners approved a consent agenda including event applications to hold the Vintage Flea Market 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at City Pier Park Dec. 13 and Jan. 1, 2021;

Commissioners held a first reading for a nuisance ordinance against renting micromobility vehicles.

The next meeting will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at city hall, 10005 Gulf Drive N.