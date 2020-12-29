Early COVID-19 vaccine shots go to front-liners, first responders

A possible solution to the pandemic has arrived.

The first doses of the Moderna vaccinations for the novel coronavirus were administered in Manatee County Dec. 22.

As of Dec. 24, 68,133 doses had been administered throughout the state, according to the Florida Department of Health.

“Pinellas County was one of the first communities in Florida to receive large quantities of the COVID-19 vaccination,” said county public safety director Jacob Saur Dec. 21. “They had sufficient supplies such that they were able to offer a small amount to our first responders, so tomorrow we’ll be getting our front-line medical responders the first doses. Tomorrow will be an opportunity to show the community that the vaccine is arriving and data has shown that it is safe to administer.”

According to a statement issued that day by Gov. Ron DeSantis, long-term care facility staff and residents, people more than 65 years old and health care providers “with direct contact” were among the first to receive the vaccine in the state.

When asked Dec. 21 by The Islander about the availability of vaccines to Anna Maria Island front-line providers, James Crutchfield, Manatee County Chief of Emergency Medical Services, said, “Yes, our ambulances are stationed all over the county. The ambulance crew that is on the island could be vaccinated if the individuals wish.”

Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer said the county issued a questionnaire to his department to determine how many officers would be administered the vaccine.

“I will be taking it,” Tokajer said. “I hope that others also understand that it is a safe step in getting us on the other side of this and back to a sense of normalcy.”

A report of vaccine administration is available at floridahealthcovid19.gov.

In the meantime, new cases of the novel coronavirus have remained steady in the county, but could be declining.

Between Dec. 18-24, 892 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the DOH-Manatee County. This represents a decrease in 190 reported cases from the previous week.

As of Dec. 24, 121 people in Holmes Beach, 55 people in Bradenton Beach and 34 people in Anna Maria had tested positive for COVID-19 since the first case was reported in the county in March.

Anna Maria and Holmes Beach mandates state that people more than 6-years-old wear a face covering when closer than 6 feet to another person not in the same household.

Bradenton Beach did not provide such a mandate, asking instead that people wear masks in businesses that request such precautions.

According to metrics provided by the DOH, as of Dec. 24, 20,506 people had tested positive for the virus in Manatee County, with 407 fatalities and 1,052 hospitalizations.