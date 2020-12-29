Fundraising efforts underway to keep community center afloat

The Center of Anna Maria Island’s financial position hasn’t improved.

But the community center’s holiday fundraising efforts could lift the nonprofit out of the red and into the black.

According to a financial report, the center was $118,421 in the red — with $10,357 less than it had through the same time last year — heading into November.

However, the nonprofit earned $15,470 more than it projected through October by cutting costs.

The center earned $38,716 less than it did last year, with $172,057 through October, but offset the lower revenue by cutting $76,655 in expenses — including $28,456 from program costs and $22,346 from fundraising expenditures.

The nonprofit shut down some programs and canceled or postponed fundraising events in fiscal 2020-21, including the Lester Family Fun Day, the annual golf and bowling tournaments and indoor sports.

Despite losing the fundraising events, the center hasn’t struggled to raise funds, generating $73,338 through October compared to $78,660 for the same period in 2019-20.

In fact, center staff are confident their fundraising efforts will carry the nonprofit’s fiscal 2020-21 into the black. The fiscal year began July 1.

“Thanks to our fundraising efforts, the center’s November and December revenue should push the center back in the black for the year,” executive director Chris Culhane wrote in a Dec. 19 email to The Islander.

The center’s development director, Jim McDaniel, wrote in a Dec. 19 email to The Islander that the nonprofit exceeded its $50,000 fundraiser matching challenge Dec. 16 with a $10,000 check from Chuck and Joey Lester.

McDaniel added the Eisenbarth Foundation extended the matching challenge by another $30,000 and the nonprofit had raised more than $12,000 toward that new goal as of Dec. 19.

“The center continues to effectively serve our patrons in this COVID year because of the generosity of our island community,” McDaniel wrote. “These goals have been hit by over 100 donors committed to helping the center serve the Anna Maria residents, visitors and businesses. Thanks to each community member who has participated, whether by giving $5 or $30,000.”

People interested in contributing can donate online at www.centerami.org or in person at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria.

The center has finished its last three fiscal years in the black. The nonprofit’s current fiscal year will end June 30, 2021.

In the meantime, the center hosts several programs despite the pandemic, including outdoor sports such as adult flag football and soccer, youth after-school programs and several fitness classes.

