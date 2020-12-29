Holmes Beach upgrades rental sleuthing, compliance goals

“We are not playing games here,” code compliance supervisor JT Thomas said Dec. 22. “We want to ensure the residents and visitors to Holmes Beach are safe in their rentals and homes.”

In September 2020, commissioners approved a contract with Harmari by LTAS Systems of Ontario for vacation rental monitoring services.

The service became active in early December.

Previously, the city contracted for short-term rental monitoring with Host Compliance LLC of San Francisco.

However, in dealing with violations, the department opted to switch to a company that could provide more efficient reports.

The contract includes monitoring of websites offering short-term rentals, such as Airbnb.com and VRBO.com. The service scans for advertising violations, including on occupancy and length of stay — an ongoing issue in Holmes Beach.

The service also scans local websites.

Code compliance officer Nate Brown, whose primary responsibility is to check potential vacation rental ordinance violations, said Harmari has allowed for more efficient tracking.

“Before, we had to drive around, find the rental, contact the owner, monitor activity and make our own determinations,” Brown said. “This program is tailored to the functions we need.”

The city holds monthly code magistrate hearings for alleged violators. Brown said the program provides detailed information to the magistrate.

“It’s one thing to find violations,” he said. “But it is another thing to have the information you need to make a solid case.”

In 2020, the city updated its regulations for short-term rentals, including increased fines for repeat violators.

Police Chief Bill Tokajer has said the biggest change is that some code violations, including advertising without a valid rental certificate or ads containing misleading information, could incur immediate fines.

Code compliance officer Kim Charron, who focuses on administration, including complaints, calls and ensuring inspections are performed and tracked, supported Brown’s statements.

“Previously, we would have to do all the investigative work,” she said. “This service scrapes information, provides reports in one file and saves us time in gaining compliance.”

Adding to Charron’s statements, Brown said, “In the name of efficiency, it’s a win-win situation.”

For more information on the VRC, contact the HBPD/code compliance department at 941-708-5800, ext. 247.