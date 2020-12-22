School for Constructive Play kids get crafty for Christmas

Students at the School for Constructive Play used their hands and feet to create holiday-inspired art gifts for their families.

The 4- and 5-year-old class used footprints to make Christmas trees and handprints to make a reindeer face, said Pam Bertrand, owner of the preschool at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 6608 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach.

The 3-year-old class made “mistletoes” using footprints connected at the heels and pointed downward to form bells.

While the 1- and 2-year-old class made “I love you snow much” snowpeople.

Their paintings were done on canvas to be long-term keepsakes, Bertrand said.

In addition to “working hard on their surprises” for family, Bertrand said students in December kept their eyes on the school Elf on the Shelf, whom they named “M.”

“We’re all excited for Santa,” she added. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the jolly elf can’t visit the school as he’s done in years past, but students remained excited because “they know he’s coming to their houses,” Bertrand said.

The school also produced its annual holiday show for their families but adjusted due to the pandemic.

Rather than a schoolwide in-person performance, a video was made of each class performance and sent to parents, Bertrand said.

The 4- and 5-year-old class wore elf costumes and sang “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” while the 3-year-old class performance was a dance to holiday music, Bertrand said.

For more, call the school at 941-778-2210.