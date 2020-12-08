Tax collector: Manatee tourist tax revenues continue to rise

October brought an 18.25% increase in tourist tax revenue despite continued challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representing the 5% tax charged on rentals of six months or less collected by the government in October and reported Dec. 1, the month’s tax revenue totaled $954,682. An improvement over 2019’s $807,356.

The tourism revenue is managed by the Manatee County Tourist Development Council, including the marketing and operation of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, and oversees spending from a budget that is approved by the Manatee Board of County Commissioners.

The climb in revenue continues a county trend following the lifting of restrictions that were intended to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which is transmitted mainly from person-to-person through respiratory droplets.

In March, with the first official recorded cases reported in Florida, a “safer-at-home” order enacted to control the virus spread resulted in a steep decline in tax revenue.

The state began a phased reopening process in May, including lifting a ban on short-term vacation rentals, and in July monthly revenue rebounded and topped previous years.

August saw a surge in tax revenue and September tax revenues were better than any other in that month dating back to at least 2014 in Manatee County.

While not as strong as the two preceding months, October’s collected tax revenue did show growth.

Of the $451,778 collected by the island cities in October, the Manatee County Tax Collector’s report shows nearly 27% was collected in Holmes Beach.

Anna Maria accommodations generated $145,033, or 15.19%, and the $49,862 collected from Bradenton Beach was 5.22% of the total.

Both Anna Maria and Holmes Beach saw increased tax revenue generated by accommodations in October compared to the September percentage, but Bradenton Beach saw 1.59% less than the month before.

Some more numbers for October:

Unincorporated Manatee County, $341,238, 35.74%;

Bradenton, $74,204, 7.77%;

Longboat Key, $84,755, 8.88%;

Palmetto, $2,776, 0.29%.

October yielded a net collection of $926,041 for the county after the state’s 3% commission.

The November numbers will be released in early January 2021.

Both September and October’s numbers will be discussed at the next Manatee County Tourist Development Council meeting, set for 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.

About the TDC

The Manatee County Tourist Development Council comprises elected officials, interested citizens and hoteliers. The advisory board makes tourism-related recommendations to the Manatee County Board of Commissioners.

The TDC, prior to the November elections, included County Commissioner Misty Servia, Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant, hoteliers Jiten Patel, Eric Cairns, Barbara Baker and Ed Chiles and citizens Jack Rynerson and Vernon DeSear.

October tourist tax revenues

October 2014: $551,159

October 2015: $612,452

October 2016: $680,995

October 2017: $720,607

October 2018: $694,774

October 2019: $807,356

October 2020: $954,682

Source: Manatee County Tax Collector