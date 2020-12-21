The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020

ITEMS FOR SALE

CAR ROOF RACK: Easy install, black, $75, Christmas wreath artificial w/bow, $5, pressure cooker, stainless steel, $35. 941-920-2494.

NON-STICK PANS: Green, 8-10-12-inch, $45, concrete pavers all sizes, shapes, 50-75 cents. 941-920-2494.

SHIP’S WHEEL TABLE: Capt. J. Lindroth original masterpiece of inlaid wood and brass. 19-inches tall, 45-inch diameter. $1,500. Also, related pieces. marinateal@gmail.com.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

ANTIQUE OFFICE chairs: Perfect for eclectic dining set. Circa 1950 from Anna Maria City Hall. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

Individuals may place one free ad with up to three items, each priced $100 or less, 15 words or less. FREE, one week, must be submitted online. Email classifieds@islander.org, fax toll-free 1-866-362-9821. (limited time offer)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

HEARTFELT THANKS TO Jesus, Mary and Saint Jude for prayers answered. Ron, Ginny H.

IN SEARCH OF one men’s, one lady’s bike in good condition. Kathy, 419-957-6794. Holmes Beach area.

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don't be sorry, be safe.

PETS

HELP RESCUED PETS! Volunteer, foster, computer help needed! Moonracer Animal Rescue. Email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

TRANSPORTATION

2002 E825 GEM: Perfect condition. Titled, street legal. Two owners, 350 miles. $4,800. More information, photos available. Call 419-357-2322.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

HELP WANTED

AMI CAR WASH/detailer. Looking for experienced detailer willing to be available seven days as needed. 941-527-6266. Holmes Beach.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

KIDS FOR HIRE ads are FREE for up to three weeks for Island youths under 16 looking for work. Ads must be placed in person at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

SERVICES

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

CLEANING: VACATION, CONSTRUCTION, residential, commercial and windows. We service VRBO and Airbnb. Licensed and insured. 941-744-7983.

PRESSURE WASHING, PAVER sealing, driveway, roof, fence, pool area. Also, window cleaning. Licensed and insured. 941-565-3931.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

PREMIUM CLEANING SERVICES for premium clientele. 941-216-8238. A clean space is a healthy space!

RESIDENTIAL-BUSINESS CLEANING by Jessie. 10-plus years experience. Top-brand cleaning products. Honest, mature, trustworthy. References from long-term clients. I work alone so no “crew” in your home. I have bimonthly openings. Text or leave a message at 941-526-9900.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD's Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE'S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

LARRY’S BACK! SHELL delivered and spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, topsoil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, "shell phone" 941-720-0770.

SEARAY SPRINKLER SERVICES. Repairs, additions, drip, sprinkler head/timer adjustments. Office, 941-518-6326. Cell, 720-299-1661.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN'S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

BLINDS, SHUTTERS, SHADES: Motorization. 30 years on AMI. Call Keith Barnett, Barnett Blinds, 941-730-0516.

ISLAND HANDYMAN: I live here, work here, value your referral. Refinish, paint. Just ask. JayPros. Licensed/insured. References. Call Jay, 941-962-2874.

HANDYMAN AND PAINTING. No job too small. Most jobs just right. Call Richard Kloss. 941-204-1162.

PRESTIGE SERVICES OF Sarasota: Custom interior and exterior painting, polyaspartic epoxy floor applications for garage, pool and more. Polished and decorative concrete, paver sealing and IPE hardwood refinishing. Reliable, quality work, reasonable prices. ‘A’ rating on Angie's List. Call Jeff, 941-356-0444.

SOUTHWEST HOME IMPROVEMENT: Michigan builder, quality work guaranteed. Affordable, timely, within budget. Call Mike, 1-616-204-8822.

R.A. GONZALEZ CONSTRUCTION: Re-roof and leak specialist. Residential/hotels/commercial. Repairs, shingles, tile, metal, flat. Quick response. Quality work at reasonable rates. References. Insured/license #CCC1330056.

RENTALS

SEASONAL RENTAL: 2BR/2BA, Ground floor, three-month minimum, large, heated pool, laundry facilities. No pets. 941-363-1227.

FIRST FLOOR, SPACIOUS 3BR/2BA. Classy, 2020 total renovation. Beautiful, quiet Westbay Point & Moorings. Monthly, FloridaRentalbyOwners.com. #1590. Also, #1106, 2BR/2BA, gorgeous bay views. Monthly. Kayaks and bikes included. Call Sue, 207-944-6097.

COZY COTTAGE: SANDPIPER Resort. 55-plus. 1.5-minute walk to beach or bay, near pool. 1BR/1BA, washer/dryer. For sale or rent. Call 941-251-4767, leave message.

VACATION RENTALS AVAILABLE: Call Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

ANNA MARIA: BOOKING 2021-22 winter seasons. Beautiful 2BR/2BA ground level home with carport. 1.5 blocks to Gulf. Updated granite counter tops, patio with outdoor furniture, plantation shutters, flat-screen TVs in every room and more. Call 941-565-2373.

PRIME RETAIL SPACE available. Absolutely one of the best retail locations on the island available soon. Prime location on Holmes Beach’s busiest street with incredible visibility. Busy strip center located at C&S Plaza at 5600 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, FL 34217. Approximately 1,200 sf available soon. Call George at 847-707-3859.

MARCH/APRIL AVAILABLE 2BR. Waterfront townhouse across from Robinson Preserve, heated pool, Internet, no pets. $3,250/month. Call 941-798-3842.

SEASONAL: 2BR ISLAND condo, Gulf view, beach, pool, fishing, laundry, Three-month minimum, No pets. $3,000/month. 941-720-7519. 941-798-3842.

ANNA MARIA GULF beachfront vacation rentals. One- two- and three-bedroom units, all beachfront. 941-778-3143.

SEASONAL RENTAL: AVAILABLE December-May. Upstairs apartment, 2BR/1BA. West of Gulf Drive, Anna Maria City. $2,500/month plus tax. 941-778-4499.

WINTER SEASON RENTAL vacancies. $2,800-$3,500/month.

Call Anna Maria Realty for details, 941-778-2259.

PROFESSIONAL FAMILY LOOKING for a pet-friendly annual in Holmes Beach or Anna Maria. We have two well-behaved Old English sheepdogs. Prefer a home. 214-854-6496.

GULF AND BAY views with minute walk to beach. 2BR/1.5BA, minimum three-month lease. No smoking, no pets. $3,000 per month. Photos available. Cooper.michelle@gmail.com. 941-225-1446, 941-960-8848.

WANTED: INEXPENSIVE ANNUAL rental. House, trailer, condo near Manatee Beach. Audrey, 862-217-9326.

COTTAGE ON SARASOTA Bay: 1BR/1BA. Seasonal three-month minimum, age restricted. $1,600 month. Contact 863-370-0839.

REAL ESTATE

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAYS 1-4 p.m. First floor, just beautifully renovated, three-bedroom condo in lush Westbay Point & Moorings. Turnkey, tastefully furnished and decorated. $520,000. 6500 Flotilla Drive #171, Holmes Beach. Zillow.

BAYSHORE: COZY 2BR/2BA, fireplace, amenities include Sarasota Bay marina, pool, clubhouse. $229,000. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

ACROSS THE STREET from the beautiful Gulf of Mexico. Totally updated 2BR/1BA condo. Bradenton Beach, Florida. Pictures available. $275K. Call seller at 401-480-8364.

FOR SALE BY owner: 4BR/3.5BA, pool, Holmes Beach, west of Gulf Drive. 1.5 blocks from beach. $1,398,000. 724-263-6390.