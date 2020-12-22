Vaccine tracking, COVID-19 cases continue rise

The governor appears confident the solution is on the horizon.

“I’m pleased to announce that Walgreens will begin their mission to vaccinate staff and residents at FL’s long-term care facilities tomorrow in Jacksonville — 3 days ahead of schedule. I appreciate Walgreens for leaning in. There is no time to waste!” Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted Dec. 17.

According to a statement released Dec. 17 by the Florida Department of Health, “367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed next week,” under emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

An FDA panel recommended the drug’s use Dec. 17.

First-responders, education providers, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions will be the first to receive the vaccine, before the general public.

In the meantime, new cases of the novel coronavirus continued to escalate in Manatee County. Between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17, 1,082 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Florida Department of Health.

Anna Maria Island also has seen an increase in cases.

As of Dec. 18, 107 people in Holmes Beach, 53 people in Bradenton Beach and 31 people in Anna Maria had tested positive for COVID-19 since the first case was reported in March in the county.

According to the DOH metrics as of Dec. 17, 19,612 people tested positive for the virus in Manatee County, and there were 400 fatalities.

Combating the spread

Meanwhile, efforts to control the virus spread continued, with Holmes Beach and Anna Maria maintaining mandates on face coverings.

The cities of Anna Maria and Holmes Beach require people to wear masks on city property.

Also, in both municipalities, businesses can opt to post regulations for masks and individuals who do not follow regulations may be trespassed by local law enforcement.

Bradenton Beach officials have recommended face masks but never enacted a city mandate.

At the federal level, with more than 1.4 million new virus cases between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged people to celebrate the winter holidays at home and to avoid gatherings with those not in their household.

For those who decide to attend holiday gatherings outside their home, the CDC suggests:

Have conversations with the host ahead of time to understand expectations for the celebration;

Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, utensils and condiments;

Wear a mask — with two or more layers — indoors and outdoors;

Avoid shouting or singing;

Stay home if you are sick or have been near someone who thinks they may have or have been exposed to COVID-19;

Stay at least 6 feet from those not in your household, whether indoors or outdoors.

The virus is spread person-to-person in close contact and via air droplets.

The CDC says, “Indoors or outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.”