11-week wait for BBPD death investigation carries into 2021

The new year has arrived, but new information surrounding the deaths of Sabrina Dumdei, 37, and Zachary Winton, 34, has yet to surface.

The pair were involved in a string of domestic incidents before they were found dead Oct. 17, 2020, in a Bradenton Beach apartment they shared.

Bradenton Beach Police Detective Sgt. Lenard Diaz called the case a “probable murder-suicide” after reviewing the scene, but his investigation has lasted almost three months — with no announcements or response to inquiries — and it’s unclear when an accounting of the circumstances regarding the deaths will be released.

Diaz told The Islander Jan. 8 that the investigation was ongoing but did not detail why more than 10 weeks have passed and there is yet no information about the cause or means of the deaths.

“There is no delay,” BBPD Chief Sam Speciale texted The Islander Jan. 8. “We’re still investigating.”

Meanwhile, the BBPD has provided no insight into the incident, including a 911 emergency call or the outcome of the Oct. 19, 2020, autopsies, which were conducted by the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office.

An employee from the Medical Examiner’s Office told The Islander Jan. 8 that the autopsy and toxicology reports for the pair remain unavailable to the public, stating they require permission from the State Attorney’s Office to release the reports.

Since the investigation remains open, several other items have yet to make the public record, including a 911 call from Dumdei’s mother, Mary, made the morning the bodies were discovered, and an Oct. 16 voicemail Winton left his sister, Wendy.

Friends and family of the pair also have not responded to The Islander’s inquiries for comment on the investigation.