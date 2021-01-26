‘Amazing’ day

Country singer Garth Brooks, takes the stage Jan. 20 and performs “Amazing Grace” a capella for the Biden-Harris inauguration in Washington, D.C. Brooks invited the inaugural subjects and the audience to sing along on the final verse. The country music legend has performed for all the U.S. presidents since Jimmy Carter with the exception of Ronald Reagan. He and wife Trisha Yearwood own beachfront property in Holmes Beach. Islander Screenshots
