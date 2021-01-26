Island police assist, secure Biden-Harris inauguration

Officers from the Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach police departments stand Jan. 18 after being sworn into the Secret Service for the presidential inauguration. The officers who traveled to Washington, D.C., to assist with security in the capital included HBPD Sgt. Mike Walker, left, and Officers Christine LaBranche, Lee Diehl and Adam DeSantis, as well as BBPD Officers Roy Joslin and Devon Straight. Islander Photos: Courtesy Gail Straight
Bradenton Beach Officers Devon Straight and Roy Joslin stand watch on the street within view of the Capitol Building the night before the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
