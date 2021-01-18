The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

ITEMS FOR SALE

TWO GE FRIDGES: 28 by 28 by 64 inches, good condition, $89/each. 941-778-3920.

QUEEN SOFA SLEEPER, excellent condition, $100. 941-798-9656

ELECTRIC LIFT CHAIR: Heat and massage. New, never used. Was $395, sell for $150. 941-920-2341.

TWO LA-Z-BOY RECLINERS. Light tan microfiber. Very good condition. $150 for both. 704-472-7284.

SHIP’S WHEEL TABLE: Capt. J. Lindroth original masterpiece of inlaid wood and brass. 19-inches tall, 45-inch diameter. $1,500. Also, related pieces. marinateal@gmail.com.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

ANTIQUE OFFICE chairs: Perfect for eclectic dining set. Circa 1950 from Anna Maria City Hall. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

Individuals may place one free ad with up to three items, each priced $100 or less, 15 words or less. FREE, one week, must be submitted online. Email classifieds@islander.org, fax toll-free 1-866-362-9821. (limited time offer)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don't be sorry, be safe.

PETS

HELP RESCUED PETS! Volunteer, foster, computer help needed! Moonracer Animal Rescue. Email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

TRANSPORTATION

2018 GOLF CART: Garage-kept (gas), six-passenger Club Car Precedent, $8,000. Holmes Beach. Call 386-867-5081.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

JAMES@CORTEZ DIVING company. Local dockside service, 941-792-7595.

HELP WANTED

AMI CAR WASH/detailer. Looking for experienced detailer willing to be available seven days as needed. 941-527-6266. Holmes Beach.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

KIDS FOR HIRE ads are FREE for up to three weeks for Island youths under 16 looking for work. Ads must be placed in person at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

SERVICES

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

HOUSECLEANER: VERY HONEST and reliable. Guaranteed quality work. Plenty of cleaning references to give upon interview. Palmetto area. If interested and have questions, call 660-362-2333.

RESIDENTIAL-BUSINESS CLEANING by Jessie. 10-plus years experience. Top-brand cleaning products. Honest, mature, trustworthy. References from long-term clients. I work alone so no “crew” in your home. I have bimonthly openings. Text or leave a message at 941-526-9900.

CLEANING IN PARADISE! Let me help you keep your little slice of paradise clean and safe! Local girl, lots of experience! Residential, vacation, business. Give me a call, 941-773-0461.

CHEF JILL PERSONAL Chef Services: Breakfast, lunch, dinner. Gourmet picnics, cooking classes. Starfishchefcuisine.com. 941-704-8565.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD's Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE'S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

LARRY’S BACK! SHELL delivered and spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, topsoil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, "shell phone" 941-720-0770.

SEARAY SPRINKLER SERVICES. Repairs, additions, drip, sprinkler head/timer adjustments. Office, 941-518-6326. Cell, 720-299-1661.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN'S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

BLINDS, SHUTTERS, SHADES: Motorization. 30 years on AMI. Call Keith Barnett, Barnett Blinds, 941-730-0516.

ISLAND HANDYMAN: I live here, work here, value your referral. Refinish, paint. Just ask. JayPros. Licensed/insured. References. Call Jay, 941-962-2874.

HANDYMAN AND PAINTING. No job too small. Most jobs just right. Call Richard Kloss. 941-204-1162.

PRESTIGE SERVICES OF Sarasota: Custom interior and exterior painting, polyaspartic epoxy floor applications for garage, pool and more. Polished and decorative concrete, paver sealing and IPE hardwood refinishing. Reliable, quality work, reasonable prices. ‘A’ rating on Angie's List. Call Jeff, 941-356-0444.

SOUTHWEST HOME IMPROVEMENT: Michigan builder, quality work guaranteed. Affordable, timely, within budget. Call Mike, cell, 1-616-204-8822, home, 941-896-5770.

RENTALS

SEASONAL RENTAL: 2BR/2BA, Ground floor, three-month minimum, large, heated pool, laundry facilities. No pets. 941-363-1227.

COZY COTTAGE: SANDPIPER Resort. 55-plus. 1.5-minute walk to beach or bay, near pool. 1BR/1BA, washer/dryer. For sale or rent. Call 941-251-4767, leave message.

VACATION RENTALS AVAILABLE: Call Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

ANNA MARIA: BOOKING 2021-22 winter seasons. Beautiful 2BR/2BA ground level home with carport. 1.5 blocks to Gulf. Updated granite counter tops, patio with outdoor furniture, plantation shutters, flat-screen TVs in every room and more. Call 941-565-2373.

MARCH/APRIL AVAILABLE 2BR. Waterfront townhouse across from Robinson Preserve, heated pool, Internet, no pets. $3,250/month. Call 941-798-3842.

SEASONAL: 2BR ISLAND condo, Gulf view, beach, pool, fishing, laundry, Three-month minimum, No pets. $3,000/month. 941-720-7519. 941-798-3842.

ANNA MARIA GULF beachfront vacation rentals. One- two- and three-bedroom units, all beachfront. www.amiparadise.com. 941-778-3143.

WINTER SEASON RENTAL vacancies. $2,800-$3,500/month.

Call Anna Maria Realty for details, 941-778-2259.

GULF AND BAY views with minute walk to beach. 2BR/1.5BA, minimum three-month lease. No smoking, no pets. $3,000 per month. Photos available. Cooper.michelle@gmail.com. 941-225-1446, 941-960-8848.

2BR/2BA VERY NICE condo. Monthly. Holmes Beach. Gorgeous bay views, quiet area. FloridaRentalbyOwners.com#1106. 207-944-6097.

ANNUAL ISLAND RENTAL: 1BR/1BA, $950/month. 3012 Gulf Drive, north unit, Holmes Beach. Mike Norman Realty, 941-778-6696.

REAL ESTATE

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAYS 1-4 p.m. First floor, just beautifully renovated, three-bedroom condo in lush Westbay Point & Moorings. Turnkey, tastefully furnished and decorated. $520,000. 6500 Flotilla Drive #171, Holmes Beach. Zillow.

BAYSHORE: COZY 2BR/2BA, fireplace, amenities include Sarasota Bay marina, pool, clubhouse. $229,000. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

FOR SALE BY owner: 4BR/3.5BA, pool, Holmes Beach, west of Gulf Drive. 1.5 blocks from beach. $1,398,000. 724-263-6390.

CANAL HOME: DIRECT Gulf access, 3BR/2BA, 12,000-lb. lift, electric dock. Pool, screened lanai. 10323 Sandpiper Road W., Bradenton. Call Winnie McHale, 941-504-6146, Rosebay Realty.

SINGLE-FAMILY HOME. 2BR/2BA, 9,000 sf lot. 203 84th St., Holmes Beach. For sale by owner. 440-983-7232.