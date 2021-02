The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following:

Cortez Road and 119th Street West in Cortez: Work to realign the intersection of 119th Street West at Cortez Road/State Road 684 continues. Phase 2 continues.

For the latest road watch information, go online to swflroads.com or dial 511.

For road cameras, go to fl511.com.

And, a reminder, a fare-free trolley operates daily on Anna Maria Island.

— Lisa Neff