Crash, bang, boom, boom, boom

5-car pileup slows traffic to and from the beach Five westbound vehicles were involved in a serial rear-ender on the Anna Maria Island Bridge that was called in at 2:34 p.m. Jan. 30, leaving plenty of Saturday beachgoers and eastbound vehicles heading to Perico Island and the mainland waiting in traffic for Florida Highway Patrol to take crash reports and call for medical care and tow trucks on the bridge. Traffic resumed about 4:45 p.m. Islander Photos: Nenita Daguinotas
