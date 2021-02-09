Manatee tourism rallies, tax revenue continues to rise

Tourism is back on track.

Traveler origins and continued tax revenue increases point to economic recovery, but travel industry research experts say the season ahead is shrouded in mystery.

Representing the 5% tax charged on rentals of six months or less collected by the government in December 2020 and reported Feb. 1 by the Manatee County Tax Collector, the month’s revenue totaled $1,411,742, a 3.65% improvement over December 2019’s $1,362,039.

After months of in-state travelers accounting for the majority of stays on the island, Anne Wittine of Research Data Services Inc., pointed to a near-even percentage of visitors from out-of-state in December as a sign of economic recovery.

In-state travelers accounted for 51% of visitors in December, while those from out-of-state accounted for 49%.

For several months after initial “safer-at-home” orders in Florida and other states were lifted, Wittine’s research indicated visitors were eager to plan vacations. Still, many became hesitant to carry out their plans as the pandemic continued.

The state’s tourism marketing company, Visit Florida, targeted Floridians with ad campaigns to promote economic recovery.

Now, for the first time since March, Wittine’s research shows an influx of travelers from out-of-state on the island and nearby.

Wittine presented her research Feb. 1 at the Manatee County Tourist Development Council meeting at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.

But, Wittine said, because of shorter-than-traditional reservation windows, no one can put a finger on how the winter-spring season will go.

Many people are booking short-term stays within seven days of travel, according to Wittine.

But more are beginning to book 8-15 days in advance of travel, pointing to lengthening reservation windows, she added.

Compared to the more than 30-day advanced bookings typical for island accommodations, those windows are still fairly narrow, Wittine said, leaving short-term vacation operators scratching their heads as they look to what is traditionally the busiest time of year.

Wittine also pointed to a blip in traveler confidence in December, when her survey identified “a huge decrease” in people “green-light ready” to book travel.

Those numbers rebounded in January, she said.

A concern identified by several people surveyed, who Wittine said assume everything is closed, as may be the case in another state or country where they live.

A “safer-at-home” order enacted in Florida in March 2020 to help control spread of the novel coronavirus resulted in a steep decline in travel, tax revenue and tourism businesses — including vacation rentals.

Beginning in May and through the summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis eased and then lifted all state restrictions to encourage a return to business.

Using social media and other means of advertising to show travelers from out of state that Florida is open for business is a key factor in economic recovery, Wittine said.

Of the $682,458 collected by the island’s three cities in December, the Manatee County Tax Collector’s report shows $397,913, or 28.18%, was collected in Holmes Beach.

Anna Maria accommodations generated $196,332, or 13.91%, and the $88,213 collected from Bradenton Beach was 6.25% of the total.

Some more numbers for December:

Unincorporated Manatee County, $499,195, 35.36%;

Bradenton, $117,603, 8.33%;

Longboat Key, $107,445, 7.61%;

Palmetto, $5,131, 0.36%.

December yielded a net collection of $1,369,477 after the state’s 3% commission.

The January numbers will be released in early March and both February and March’s numbers will be discussed at the next TDC meeting, set for 9 a.m. Monday, April 19, at the convention center in Palmetto.

December tourist tax revenues

December 2014: $847,703

December 2015: $967,909

December 2016: $1,036,775

December 2017: $1,139,445

December 2018: $1,177,172

December 2019: $1,362,039

December 2020: $1,411,742

Source: Manatee County Tax Collector