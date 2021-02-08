The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

ITEMS FOR SALE

ALUMINUM GARAGE DOOR: Complete, six by five feet, complete. Excellent condition, $100. 941-778-3920.

MAYTAG GAS DRYER: $99, gas grill, $30, glass-top coffee table, $40. 941-356-1456.

FOR SALE: KNEE-scooter with basket, $50. 219-776-0325.

SOFA AND LOVESEAT, $300. Quilted multi-color floral, excellent condition, no signs of wear. 704-472-7284.

CAR ROOF RACK: Easy install, black, $60, Christmas wreath with bow, $5, stainless-steel pressure cooker, $20. 941-920-2494.

NON-STICK PANS: Green, 8-10-12-inch, $30, concrete pavers all sizes, 75 cents. Keyboards, $10, mouse $5, USB cable, $5. 941-920-2494.

SHIP’S WHEEL TABLE: Capt. J. Lindroth original masterpiece of inlaid wood and brass. 19-inches tall, 45-inch diameter. $1,500. Also, related pieces. marinateal@gmail.com.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

ANTIQUE OFFICE chairs: Perfect for eclectic dining set. Circa 1950 from Anna Maria City Hall. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

ANNOUNCEMENTS

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Brezza Marina Designs intends to register the said name with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, Tallahassee. Student Success Initiatives dba Brezza Marina Designs. 521 N. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria, FL 34216.

THE CITY OF Anna Maria is accepting sealed bids for the following items beginning on Feb. 8, 2021: 1995 Bush Chipper. VIN: D00531. Located: city hall parking lot. The sealed bids must be submitted to the City Clerk no later than Feb. 18, 2021, to the following address: City of Anna Maria Attn: City Clerk, 10005 Gulf Drive, PO Box 779, Anna Maria, FL 34216. All sealed bids are due no later than Feb. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. The award will go to the highest bidder. Any questions, please contact the Anna Maria city clerk at 941-705-6130.

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don't be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP yard sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb.13.

Lots of stuff, including clothes and jewelry. Please wear mask, keep distance, follow rules. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, across from Roser Chapel.

LOST & FOUND

LOST: DIAMOND RING. Reward. If found, please, call 941-779-0654.

PETS

HELP RESCUED PETS! Volunteer, foster, computer help needed! Moonracer Animal Rescue. Email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

TRANSPORTATION

2017 BUICK LACROSSE, 3.6L V6 engine, FWD, premium package with adaptive cruise control, automatic parking assist, pedestrian detection, Bose surround sound, 10,760 miles. Excellent condition. $24,000. 484-467-0487.

GOLF CART: GEM. 5,500 miles, garage kept. New battery, four-seater. $3,500. Holmes Beach. 727-481-1138.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

JAMES@CORTEZ DIVING company. Local dockside service, 941-792-7595.

1993 26-FOOT BAYLINER deck boat. 2002 Mercury outboard Optimax motor. 225-hp, two Bimini tops, life jackets included. No trailer. $6,500 or best offer. 941-447-2198.

INTERESTED IN PURCHASING or leasing dock space on AMI. Text me at 248-884-1156.

HELP WANTED

MANAGEMENT LEADER POSITION needed for small business on Anna Maria Island. Excellent customer relationship skills most important for job position. Knowledge of INTUIT software (QuickBooks) desired with experience in business computer competency expected. Email a resume listing your qualifications to include contact information to shelnron@tampabay.rr.com. Interviews will be scheduled via phone call.

BUBBLES LINENS IS hiring a bilingual secretary. 30-40 hours per week. Send resume Bubbleslinensinc@gmail.com.

HOUSEKEEPER: PART-TIME at Haley’s Motel. Must have own transportation and speak English. Prior experience required. Haley’s is a non-smoking property. 941-778-5405.

AMI CAR WASH/detailer. Looking for experienced detailer willing to be available seven days as needed. 941-527-6266. Holmes Beach.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

HEALTH CARE

SERVICES

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

BICYCLE REPAIRS. JUST4FUN at 5358 Gulf Drive. Can do all types of bicycle repairs. Flat tires to new builds. We pick up and deliver. Quick response and reasonably priced. 941-896-7884.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD's Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

RESIDENTIAL-BUSINESS CLEANING by Jessie. 10-plus years experience. Top-brand cleaning products. Honest, mature, trustworthy. References from long-term clients. I work alone so no “crew” in your home. I have bimonthly openings. Text or leave a message at 941-526-9900.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE'S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

LARRY’S BACK! SHELL delivered and spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, topsoil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, "shell phone" 941-720-0770.

SEARAY SPRINKLER SERVICES. Repairs, additions, drip, sprinkler head/timer adjustments. Office, 941-518-6326. Cell, 720-299-1661.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN'S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

BLINDS, SHUTTERS, SHADES: Motorization. 30 years on AMI. Call Keith Barnett, Barnett Blinds, 941-730-0516.

ISLAND HANDYMAN: I live here, work here, value your referral. Refinish, paint. Just ask. JayPros. Licensed/insured. References. Call Jay, 941-962-2874.

HANDYMAN AND PAINTING. No job too small. Most jobs just right. Call Richard Kloss. 941-204-1162.

PRESTIGE SERVICES OF Sarasota: Custom interior and exterior painting, polyaspartic epoxy floor applications for garage, pool and more. Polished and decorative concrete, paver sealing and IPE hardwood refinishing. Reliable, quality work, reasonable prices. ‘A’ rating on Angie's List. Call Jeff, 941-356-0444.

SOUTHWEST HOME IMPROVEMENT: Michigan builder, quality work guaranteed. Affordable, timely, within budget. Call Mike, cell, 1-616-204-8822, home, 941-896-5770.

40-YEAR PAINTER from Kentucky. Hourly rate guaranteed savings over contractor price. Neat, dependable, equipped, insured. Highly productive. A+ rated by Better Business Bureau for 40 years. 502-817-6786. aapressurewash.com.

RENTALS

SEASONAL RENTAL: 2BR/2BA, Ground floor, three-month minimum, large, heated pool, laundry facilities. No pets. 941-363-1227.

COZY COTTAGE: SANDPIPER Resort. 55-plus. 1.5-minute walk to beach or bay, near pool. 1BR/1BA, washer/dryer. For sale or rent. Call 941-251-4767, leave message.

MARCH/APRIL AVAILABLE 2BR. Waterfront townhouse across from Robinson Preserve, heated pool, Internet, no pets. $3,250/month. Call 941-798-3842.

SEASONAL: 2BR ISLAND condo, Gulf view, beach, pool, fishing, laundry, Three-month minimum, No pets. $3,000/month. 941-720-7519. 941-798-3842.

ANNA MARIA GULF beachfront vacation rentals. One- two- and three-bedroom units, all beachfront. www.amiparadise.com. 941-778-3143.

GULF AND BAY views with minute walk to beach. 2BR/1.5BA, minimum three-month lease. No smoking, no pets. $3,000 per month. Photos available. Cooper.michelle@gmail.com. 941-225-1446, 941-960-8848.

VACATION RENTAL: 2BR/1BA, steps to Gulf beaches. Heated pool, fishing pier. 90-day rental, $3,000/month. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

HOLMES BEACH ANNUAL: Nice unfurnished, elevated 2BR/2BA. Garage, lanai, quiet area. $1,800/month, yearly. 970-331-1042.

HOLMES BEACH: 2BR/2BA Sweet condo. Available May only. Gorgeous bay views, quiet. FloridaRentalbyOwners.com. #1106. 207-944-6097.

REAL ESTATE

FOR SALE BY owner: 4BR/3.5BA, pool, Holmes Beach, west of Gulf Drive. 1.5 blocks from beach. $1,398,000. 724-263-6390.

MY BUYERS AND sellers have money. Call me direct for your real estate needs. Fred T. Flis. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

FOR SALE: FIRST floor, just beautifully renovated, three-bedroom condo, lush Westbay Point & Moorings. Turnkey, tastefully furnished and decorated. $520,000. 6500 Flotilla Drive #171, Holmes Beach. See in Zillow. Kenschmidt12@gmail.com.