Top notch announcement rules

Top notch to begin

The Islander’s Top Notch contest begins anew.

The contest celebrates what still is known as the “Kodak moment,” despite the widespread switch from film to digital technology.

Look to July 7 for the first deadline, including your July 4 holiday photos.

The contest includes six weekly front-page winners.

Each receives an Islander “More than a mullet wrapper” T-shirt.

One weekly will take the top prize in the Top Notch contest, earning the photographer a cash prize from The Islander and certificates from local merchants.

A pet photo winner is the final week.

The deadline is Friday each week.

Tips for top notch success

You can find fame and a cover photo in The Islander if you’ve got a great snapshot. This coveted photobug spot could be yours.

The Islander Top Notch digital photo contest will publish its first winner in the July 14 edition. Six weekly winning photos will be featured on the cover of The Islander, with one grand prize winner of $100 from The Islander and a collection of prizes and gift certificates from local merchants. Weekly winners receive a “More-Than- a Mullet-Wrapper” Islander T- shirt.

The first week’s deadline is noon Friday, July 7, repeating weekly on Fridays for five weeks.

The photo judges hope to see some great photos this year — and everything is game in this contest.

Top Notch entries can include family photos, landscapes and scenics, candid snapshots, action, travel, sunsets, humor and animal pictures. Nothing is overlooked, including kid pics, sentimental moments and moments of personal triumph. Judges also will be looking for top pet photos with a prize appropriate to pets from Perks 4 Pets and The Islander. The pet photo winner will be announced with the grand prize winner.

All contest entries should be submitted in original JPG format via email to topnotch@islander.org.

Digital submission is required. No retouching, enhancements, computer manipulation or app enhancements are allowed.

One photo per email is allowed along with the required entry information in the e-mail text. There is no limit to the number of weekly entries. Also, entries need not be repeated, as selected weekly photos are retained by the judges.

Entries that fail to meet the contest requirements are disqualified.

Top Notch contest rules

1) The Islander Top Notch Photo Contest is strictly for amateur photographers — those who derive less than 5 percent of their income from photography.

2) Black-and- white and color digital photographs taken after Jan. 1, 2016, are eligible. Photos previously published (in any format/media) or entered in any Islander or other competition are not eligible.

3) Photographs may be taken with any camera. No retouching or other alteration (except cropping) is permitted; no composite or multiple print images; no camera-phone- app manipulation. Photos must be submitted in digital-JPG file format. Prints and slides are not accepted.

4) Entrant’s name, address and phone number MUST BE INCLUDED in the email. One email per photo submission. Email single entries only to topnotch@islander.org.

5) Entrants by their submission agree that The Islander may publish their pictures for local promotion.

Entrants must provide the original large-format JPG if requested by the contest editor. All photos submitted become the property of The Islander. The Islander and contest sponsors assume no responsibility for maintaining submissions.

Entrant must provide the name and address of any recognizable person(s) appearing in the picture with the email entry.

6) Employees and paid contributors to The Islander and their immediate family members are not eligible.