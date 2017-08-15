Sea turtle with tracker may have laid 4th nest on AMI

A screenshot from the internet Aug. 8 shows the path in the Gulf of Mexico taken by Eliza Ann, who may have laid a fourth nest on Anna Maria Island. According to Suzi Fox, Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring executive director, a crawl with large tracks was found Aug. 6 on the beach near Maple Avenue in Anna Maria. The tracking map also indicates the more than 300-pound loggerhead may have come ashore that night. Since no one saw the nest being laid, Fox said she can’t be certain. Eliza Ann has been wearing a satellite tracking device since it nested June 20 and was tagged by AMITW and the Sea Turtle Conservancy, as part of the 10th annual Tour de Turtles. The tagged turtles compete in a “marathon” to see which turtle swims the farthest during a three-month survey. To track Eliza Ann, visit https://conserveturtles.org/trackingmap/?id=171.