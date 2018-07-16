Key Royale golf news

Thirty-four members of the Key Royale Club in Holmes Beach participated in an Independence Day scramble July 7 and later enjoyed a clubhouse barbecue of burgers, brats, shrimp skewers.

The foursome of Amy and Alan Tripp, Peggi and Herb Clauhs combined on a score of 22.4 to win the day’s proceedings. They were just ahead of the scores posted by Jeff, Randy, Greg and Jaye Jump. Their team score of 23.9 was matched by the team of Carol Duncan, Gary Duncan, Lori Waggoner and Debi Wohlers in a tie for second place.

Charlie Porter won the closest-to-the-pin contest for the men, while Waggoner was the women’s winner.

The Murley’s brought home the long-drive contest award after Peter Murley won the for the men and Veronica hit the long drive women’s competition.

Regular golf action resumed July 9 with the men playing a nine-hole modified Stableford-system match. Jon Holcomb and Jerry Martinek both carded plus-3 to finish in a tie for first place.

The women were back on the course July 10 for a nine-hole individual-low-net match in two flights. Phyllis Roe took first place in Flight A with a 3-under-par 29, while Diane Miller took second with a 1-under-par 31 thanks in part to her chip-in birdie on the first hole.

Jana Samuels captured Flight B with a 3-under-par 29, four strokes ahead of second-place finisher Sue Wheeler, who carded a 1-over-par 33.

Horseshoe news

Two teams emerged from pool play with 3-0 records and battled for the day’s supremacy during July 11 horseshoe action at the Anna Maria City Hall horseshoe pits.

The team of Norm Good and Neil Hennessey were too good for Sam Samuels, who rolled to a 22-11 victory to earn the day’s bragging rights.

There was no need for a playoff during July 14 action as the team of Steve Doyle and Bob Heiger were the outright champs after posting the lone undefeated record in pool play.

Play gets underway at 9 a.m. every Wednesday and Saturday at the Anna Maria City Hall pits. Warmups begin at 8:45 a.m. followed by random team selection.

There is no charge to play and everyone is welcome.