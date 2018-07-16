Streetlife – 07-18-2018

Anna Maria

July 5, Rod & Reel Pier and 400 block of Magnolia Avenue, trespass/disturbance. Manatee County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a call about a man walking around the restaurant with a bottle of whiskey, trying to engage customers in a fight. The manager walked the man to the parking lot and deputies arrived to witness the trespass. The report states the 24-year-old man “immediately admitted drinking whiskey because it was his birthday.” Later, the man was reported lying in the road on Magnolia Avenue, having smashed items in his room at a relative’s house and possessing contraband. He became agitated and cursed at officers. He was arrested for drugs and threatening law enforcement and was transported to the Manatee County jail.

Anna Maria is policed by the MCSO.

Bradenton Beach

July 11, 2500 block of Avenue B, domestic disturbance. Bradenton Beach police were dispatched to a report of a verbal disturbance. The couple told police they were arguing because they had consumed too much alcohol. The woman left the residence to stay the night at a friend’s place. The man said that was a good idea. No physical violence was observed.

Bradenton Beach is policed by BBPD.

Cortez

July 6, 3800 block of 117th Street, disturbance. An argument erupted between two women. Two sisters, one who permitted the other to live rent-free in the past, argued about a three-day eviction notice served the sister. MCSO reported being called out for arguments four times in the past two weeks. No physical violence was observed.

July 9, 4515 119th St. W. and 4511 123rd St. W., thefts. Two Manatee County mosquito traps were reported stolen.

Cortez is policed by the MCSO.

Holmes Beach

July 3, 200 block of 29th Street, vehicle theft. A 2011 Ford SUV was stolen and then recovered on the west side of Bradenton by MCSO.

July 6, Manatee Public Beach, warrant. While Holmes Beach police checked on a vehicle in the parking lot after hours, a woman and man approached the officer. HBPD determined the man was wanted on a warrant out of Alachua County, so he was arrested and transported to the Manatee County jail. The vehicle was released to the woman.

July 6, 2800 block of Avenue E, theft. Visitors from Ohio left a beach tent and skimboard unsecured in front of the residence. When they returned from dinner at about 8 p.m., the items were gone.

July 8, Manatee Public Beach, alcohol. A Plant City man was cited for an alcohol violation after lifeguards alerted officers to people consuming alcohol on the beach.

July 9, Ugly Grouper Restaurant, 5702-5704 Marina Drive, theft. Clothing, sunglasses and a leather purse valued at $1,000 were reported stolen from an area where the restaurant owners stored remaining inventory from a store. An investigation is continuing.

July 9, 600 block of Manatee Avenue, marijuana ordinance. The driver of a Dodge pickup who failed to stop at a blinking red light on Gulf Drive before turning east at Manatee Avenue was pulled over at 11:23 p.m. The officer noticed an odor of marijuana. He searched the vehicle and found a tin containing 0.6 grams of marijuana and a pipe. The driver said it was from the Fourth of July. The officer cited the driver for violating the ordinance.

July 10, 3300 block of Gulf Drive, probation/warrant/marijuana ordinance. Three 19-year-olds were stopped in a vehicle that failed to stop at a blinking red signal on Gulf Drive at Manatee Avenue. Police noted the occupants moving around in the vehicle and the odor of marijuana and conducted a search. After the search and checking law enforcement databases, one person was arrested for violating probation and driving with a revoked license. Another was arrested on a burglary warrant out of Bradenton. And a third person in the vehicle was cited with possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana with paraphernalia.

Holmes Beach is policed by HBPD.

Streetlife is based on incident reports and narratives from the BBPD, HBPD and MCSO.