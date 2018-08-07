In-person early voting to begin

Aug. 18 brings in-person early voting

In-person early voting for the Florida primary will begin Aug. 18 in Manatee County.

The primary will be Tuesday, Aug. 28, and includes federal and state races, as well as some local contests.

Early voting at select locations will continue through Saturday, Aug. 25, but will not be held on the island. The polling place nearest the island will be the county utilities administration office, 4410 66th St. W., Bradenton. Hours will be 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information, go online to votemanatee.com or call the elections office at 941-741-3823.