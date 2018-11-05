5 Holmes Beach charter review members elected Nov. 6

The votes are in, and the Holmes Beach Charter Review Commission is set.

The five top vote-getters of eight candidates are Thomas W. Sean Murphy, David Zaccagnino, Nancy R. Deal, Claudia Carlson and Edward Upshaw.

Murphy won a seat with 1,141 votes, or 17.9 percent of the vote.

Johnny Rigney, Major G. Leckie and Jay Calhoun received the least votes, with 508, 639 and 660 respectively, were out of the running.

“It feels very nice to win,” Murphy said in an interview Nov. 7. “I was just really fortunate that so many residents gave me their support and, of course, my friends who helped. I think the classic closing line is ‘thank you for your support.’”

David Zaccagnino and Nancy Deal followed close behind Murphy with 15.17 percent and 15.14 percent of the vote, respectively.

Zaccagnino became familiar with the charter during nine years as a city commissioner. He was defeated in a bid for the mayor’s seat in 2014 and again in 2016 in a bid for a seat on the Manatee County Board of Commissioners.

Deal, who will serve her first term in office, was proud of her Election Day victory.

“I am very proud that people appear to trust me,” Deal said in an interview Nov. 7. “And, I’m excited to get started on the charter review. It’s something I’m very interested in and excited about.”

Carlson received 12.68 percent of the vote, and Upshaw received 686 votes, or 10.76 percent.

“It feels great, but now it’s like, ‘OK, I have a lot of work to do,’” Upshaw said in an interview Nov. 7. “And it is, it will be a lot of work in a short period of time, but I’m ready to jump on it.”

Upshaw stressed the importance of input from citizens, and said all ideas to improve the city’s governance should be considered.

Carlson, Deal, Murphy, Upshaw and Zaccagnino are tentatively set to be sworn in at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at city hall, 6001 Marina Drive, pending the election recount and certification, according to a Nov. 12 email from city clerk Stacey Johnston.

Every five years, city voters are charged with electing a commission to review the Holmes Beach charter and propose possible changes.

Charter commissioners are not paid and the committee dissolves once the review is completed.