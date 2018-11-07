Morton, Rash win HB commission seats

The victors of two Holmes Beach commission seats have been determined.

Kim Rash and incumbent Pat Morton were voted in Nov. 6, both earning 36 percent of the vote. Don Purvis was the odd man out, with 28 percent, according to unofficial returns from the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Morton is a Morgantown, West Virginia, native and 22-year Holmes Beach resident. He has served on the commission for 15 years and won his eighth two-year term with 1,109 votes.

Rash was born in Louisville and raised in Kentucky. He moved to Holmes Beach in 2001 after visiting the island for more than 20 years. Winning a seat with 1,120 votes, Rash will serve his first term in elected office.

Rash and Morton will receive $500 a month as commissioners.