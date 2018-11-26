Streetlife – 11-28-2018

Anna Maria

No reports available from Anna Maria.

Bradenton Beach

Nov. 18, 100 block of Gulf Drive S., Circle K, disorderly conduct. Two Bradenton Beach police officers were in the convenience store getting drinks when a man began cursing and yelling at the officers. The officers convinced the man to go outside, where he continued to curse and yell, saying he was a victim of police harassment. After several warnings, the man refused to leave the parking lot, yelling even louder, and was arrested for disorderly conduct (breach of peace).

Holmes Beach

Nov. 15, 5800 block of Marina Drive, domestic disturbance. Officers responded to a 911 call. A verbal altercation was occurring between three family members. The parties agreed to end the dispute. No action was taken.

Nov. 17, 700 block of Manatee Avenue, arrest warrant. An officer pulled over a motorist traveling on Manatee Avenue near East Bay Drive in a vehicle with no headlight on the passenger side. One of the five occupants showed five outstanding felony warrants in Hillsborough County. He was arrested and transported to the Manatee County jail. The other occupants were released.

Nov. 19, 4000 Gulf Drive, Manatee Public Beach parking lot, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, speeding. An officer pulled over a vehicle traveling 50 mph in a 35-mph zone. The driver smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. A search of the vehicle found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. The suspect was transported to the Manatee County jail.