Privateers roll Santa’s sleigh, pirate ship into Coquina Beach

From tears …
Charlotte Fath, 20-months-old, of Enterprise, Alabama, sits on mom Erica’s lap Dec. 8 while having mixed feelings about meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus for the first time at the Anna Maria Island Privateers Christmas party at Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach.
Islander Photos: ChrisAnn Silver Esformes
To cheers …
Vita Patton, 8, and brother Levi Patton, 6, both of Bradenton Beach, give their Christmas wish lists Dec. 8 to Santa and Mrs. Claus during the Anna Maria Island Privateers Christmas party at Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach.
People line up Dec. 8 to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Anna Maria Island Privateers Christmas party at Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach.
Terry Rapert, Anna Maria Island Privateer quartermaster known to fellow pirates as “Cookie,” offers a gift bag Dec. 8 to Luke McSwain, 3, of Bradenton. The group handed out 76 gift bags with toys to children at its annual Christmas party, following a parade across the island.
Utopia Hooker, 6, of Ellenton and brother Arian, 7, face-off Dec. 8, dueling with toy swords donated by the Anna Maria Island Privateers as part of a gift bag for kids at the organization’s annual Christmas party at Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach.