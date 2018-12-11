The Privateers’ parade thrills viewers from Anna Maria to Holmes Beach to Bradenton Beach

The Skullywag leads the Christmas armada west on Pine Avenue Dec. 8 for the 7-mile ride to Coquina Beach. Islander Photo: Karen Riley-Love
The AMI Paddlers — a dragon boat team — parade with panache. Islander Photo: Karen Riley-Love
Santa and Mrs. Claus bring up the rear of the parade in the Privateer sleigh, thrilling children of all ages. Islander Photo: Bonner Joy
Privateers aboard the Skullywag float/boat wave and toss beads to paradegoers. Islander Photo: Bonner Joy
Here come the Privateers with beads and cheers — music and cannon fire blaring, thanks to the organization by this year’s parade chair, Susan “Shoo-Shoo” Shoe. Islander Photo: Bonner Joy
The conquistador crewe, members of the Hernando de Soto Historical Society, ride aboard their ship in the Privateers’ parade, sharing beads with the crowds of paradegoers on the streets from the north end of Anna Maria Island to the southern tip — where a party for kids was held.
Islander Photos: Bonner Joy
Beach Horses, which offers horseback rides in the surf near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and in Bradenton, joined the parade to the delight of many who seldom see large animals on the island.
Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy and wife Barbara show off their holiday spirit in the Privateers’ Christmas Parade. Islander Photo: Bonner Joy
Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer and wife Thea share their wealth of beads with paradegoers. Islander Photo: Bonner Joy