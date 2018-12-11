Red tide persists

Bloom concentrations of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persist in Southwest Florida but were not observed in Northwest Florida or on the East Coast the week ending Dec. 9.

In Southwest Florida, high concentrations were patchy and occurred in Pinellas, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties.

Medium K. brevis concentrations were detected in and offshore of these counties and in Manatee and Collier counties.

Relative to the week before, K. brevis concentrations generally decreased in Pinellas, Manatee and Charlotte counties, and some areas of Sarasota, Lee and Collier counties.

Cell concentrations increased in other parts of Sarasota, Lee and Collier counties.

Fish kill reports were received for Manatee, Sarasota, Lee and Collier counties.

Respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Lee and Collier counties.

For more information, go online to myfwc.com/redtidestatus.