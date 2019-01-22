Escrap, hazardous waste collected at Coquina

Manatee County in collaboration with the island municipalities will collect household hazardous waste and electronics 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.

The collection will be at Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach.

People can dispose of solvents, latex and oil based paints, garden pesticides, waste oil, propane tanks, fluorescent bulbs, mercury-containing devices such as thermostats and thermometers, as well as pool chemicals.

Old gasoline in gasoline containers and some household, auto and marine batteries also will be collected. alkaline batteries, which can be disposed of with household garbage, will not be collected.

Electronics to be collected include TVs, computer components, copiers, video and audio equipment and also small household items, such as microwaves, hair dryers, irons, cellphones, tablets, digital cameras and battery chargers.

No radioactive items, such as smoke detectors, will be accepted. And no bio-hazardous materials, such as needles, will be accepted.

For more information, call Manatee County Solid Waste at 941-798-6761 or go online to www.mymanatee.org/escrap.