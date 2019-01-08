Shamrock shiver makes splash in Bradenton Beach

by for islander.org | January 8, 2019 | 1 Reply
thumb image
People plungers — some in costumes — charge into the Gulf of Mexico Jan. 1 for Clancy’s 11th annual Shamrock Shiver New Year’s Day Charity Plunge at Seventh Street South and Gulf Drive in Bradenton Beach. Islander Photos: Ryan Paice
Mark Gritz, left, and Robert Nott, costumed as an Amish couple, win Clancy’s 11th annual Shamrock Shiver New Year’s Day Charity Plunge best costume contest.
Ron Stout, left, is outfitted as “Mr. Red Tide” for Clancy’s 11th annual Shamrock Shiver New Year’s Day Charity Plunge costume contest Jan. 1 in Bradenton Beach. He terrorized his sea turtle friend, Paul Devine, who took it all in fun.

New Year’s Day proved to be the perfect time for a plunge.

With 73-degree weather and clear skies, more than 100 people rushed Jan. 1 into the Gulf of Mexico for Clancy’s 11th annual Shamrock Shiver New Year’s Day Charity Plunge at Seventh Street South and Gulf Drive in Bradenton Beach.

The event began with a costume contest judged by the crowd.

Participants included Ron Stout, decked out as “Mr. Red Tide,” and a friend, Paul Devine, who wore a sea turtle blowup raft; Heather Horn, who was made up as a shamrock; and Bill Capobianco, who came as a unicorn that ate a monkey.

Outfitted as an Amish couple, Mark Gritz and Robert Nott walked away with the contest’s top prize.

At the beach, volunteers collected donations and sold event T-shirts and sand brushes.

After the plunge at noon, people returned to Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub, 6218 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, for an after-party with raffles, live music, food, beverages and awards.

Proceeds benefit Caring for Children Charities, the fundraising arm of the Sarasota-based nonprofit organization, Florida Winefest and Auction.

Since its inception in 1991, Florida Winefest has donated more than $8.5 million to children’s charities.

Clancy’s has helped raise $219,520 with its annual plunge since beginning in 2009.

The 2019 plunge raised at least $27,000, with pledges and checks still rolling in as of Jan. 3, according to Jan Crudele of Florida Winefest.

To pledge or make a donation, contact Crudele at 941-952-1109.

More from The Islander

One thought on “Shamrock shiver makes splash in Bradenton Beach

  1. Jan Crudele

    Thank you for your awesome coverage of this event! Such fun and all for a great cause, helping those children less fortunate in our local community! Kudos to all who participated in any way. We have a most giving community!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *