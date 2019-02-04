Island real estate transactions – 02-06-2019

117 Palmetto Ave., Anna Maria, a 1,971 sfla / 3,097 sfur 4bed/3bath/2car pool home built in 1976 on a 5,500 sq ft lot was sold 01/10/19, CFI USA Inc to Trend Setter Consulting LLC for $1,350,000; list $1,395,000.

6200 Flotilla Drive, Unit 281, Westbay Point and Moorings, Holmes Beach, a 1,114 sfla / 1,426 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with a shared pool built in 1979 was sold 01/16/19, Lyons to Waal for $425,000.

Jesse Brisson, broker/associate at Gulf-Bay Realty of Anna Maria, can be reached at 941-778-7244.