Legendary performer dazzles, makes new ‘friends

Audience members applaud Jan. 31 for singer-songwriter Janis Ian, following her performance of her song, “At Seventeen,” for which she received the 1976 Grammy award for best female pop vocal performance. Ian lectured and performed several songs as part of the Friends of the Island Library 2019 Lecture and Travel Series. Islander Photos: ChrisAnn Silver Esformes
Singer-songwriter Janis Ian holds a note Jan. 31 during her lecture and performance at the Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club, 5325 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, as part of the 2019 Friends of the Library Lecture Series.
Janis Ian autographs a record album cover Jan. 31 for Benjamin Keevil of Bradenton, while Ian’s wife, Patricia Snyder, sells copies of Ian’s books at the reception following Ian’s performance at the Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club, 5325 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach. “I think people can really relate to the themes in her music,” Keevil said of Ian.