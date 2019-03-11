Island real estate transactions – 03-13-2019

315 Spring Ave., Anna Maria, a 1,428 sfla / 3,456 sfur 3bed/2bath/2car pool home built in 1986 on a 7,569 sq ft lot was sold 02/27/19, Pritchard to SPE 105 LLC for $869,000; list $889,000.

210 Fir Ave., Anna Maria, a vacant 7,900 sq ft lot was sold 02/27/19, Miller to Freeman for $975,000.

125 47th St., Unit A, Coastal Cottages, Holmes Beach, a 1,470 sfla 3bed/3bath/1car condo with pool built in 2011 was sold 02/22/19, Tomar Products Corporation to Mission Estates LLC for $890,000; list $975,000.

101 11th St. S., Bradenton Beach, a 1,362 sfla 3bed/1½bath home built in 2016 on a 2,213 sq ft lot was sold 02/20/19, Kennedy to Heller for $1,000,000; list $1,000,000.

620 Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach, a 3,215 sfla / 4,589 sfur 4bed/5bath/2car canalfront pool home built in 2017 on a 9,496 sq ft lot was sold 02/25/19, Rhine LLC to 620 Key Royale LLC for $1,750,000; list $1,899,000.

6200 Flotilla Drive, Unit 304, Westbay Point & Moorings, Holmes Beach, a 985 sfla / 1,377 sfur 2bed/2bath condo with shared pool built in 1979 was sold 02/25/19, Hardvall to Hallett for $364,500.

Jesse Brisson, broker/associate at Gulf-Bay Realty of Anna Maria, can be reached at 941-778-7244.