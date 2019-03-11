Youth flag football winds up, adults play on

The kids’ flag football league at the Center of Anna Maria Island concluded its winter season with four championship games March 6.

The action kicked off with a semifinal game in the 11-13 age division between No. 1 seed CAB Cleaning and No. 4 Grooms Automotive. Grooms 33-14 upset victory over CABB propelled them to the finals, where they outlasted No. 3 Beach House Real Estate by a 36-32 score to win the division championship.

As expected in the 8-10 division championship, undefeated and No. 1 seed Beach Bums won in easy fashion, rolling to a 38-0 victory over No. 2 seed Progressive Cabinetry.

The championship game in the 14-17 division saw No. 1 seed Ace Hardware sew up an undefeated season by edging No. 3 seed Blue Lagoon 21-12.

With one week of season remaining in the adult flag football league, Progressive Cabinetry owns the top spot in the standings with a 6-1 record, just ahead of second-place Lancaster Design at 5-2. Gulfview Windows holds down third place with a 4-3 record, while Beach House Real Estate, Ugly Grouper and Hashmark Sports complete the standings with matching 2-5 records.

In action March 7, Gulfview Windows defeated Hashmark Sports 27-13, followed by Progressive Cabinetry’s 42-24 victory over Ugly Grouper. The final game of the evening saw Lancaster Design outscore Beach House 27-13.

The adult league playoff action kicks off March 21 with first-round games. The semifinals are March 28 and the championship game is set for April 4.

Adult volleyball standings tight

With only two weeks of the regular season to play in the adult volleyball league at the center, it’s anyone’s guess who will take the lead for the upcoming playoffs.

After action March 5, Planet Stone, Ugly Grouper and Solid Rock Construction all have 5-3 records. Freckled Fin follows with a 3-5 record, while Ace Hardware holds down the bottom with a 2-6 record.

Action March 5 got started with Ugly Grouper recording a 25-23, 29-27 straight-set victory over Ace Hardware. Ugly Grouper bounced back with a straight-set victory to defeat Freckled Fin 25-15, 25-16 in a second match. Solid Rock Construction earned a 25-20, 25-7 victory over Ace in the third match, while Planet Stone rolled to a 25-16, 25-13 victory over Fin in the fourth match of the evening. The night concluded with Solid Rock edging Planet Stone 25-19, 25-21.

Island paddlers compete in Apollo Beach

Two teams from the island, having completed two days of training led by Melinda and Craig Bradway, raced March 2 in the Mira Bay Dragon Boat Festival at Apollo Beach.

The seniors mixed team of the AMI Paddlers from Paradise finished fourth and the premiere women’s team won a bronze.

AMI Paddlers include Brenda Rose, Diane Goolsby, Evelyn Silverthorn, Mileah Hudgins, Lauri Fern, Patty Reed, Mandy Boyers, Bonnie Jo Hakala, Judy Gidus, Sandy Bouwer, Jill St. John, Joann Yacono-Brandt, Lynn Kravontka, John Stuckey, Andre Essington, Marty Hurbi, Bill Booher, Rick Jensen, Connie Doughty, Cerise Jensen, Lori Stuckey, Denise Gardner, Gail Trombley, Melinda Bradway and Rick Granite.

AMI Paddlers next plan to race at the Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival Saturday, May 11, at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota.

For more information about the island paddlers, call Melinda Bradway at 941-462-2626.

Horseshoe news

Four teams emerged from pool play and battled for the day’s championship during March 6 horseshoe action at the Anna Maria City Hall horseshoe pits.

The team of Bob Mason and Norm Good earned a 23-0 shutout victory over Tim Sofran and Tom Florey in the first semifinal. The second semifinal saw Tom Skoloda and Bob Lee advance with a 23-20, come-from-behind victory over Bob Rowley and Myles Macleod. Skoloda and Lee, the “cardiac kids,” were at it again in the finals, throwing back-to-back double ringers to stun Mason and Good with a 22-20 victory.

March 9 was the sixth annual Pepka Memorial tournament held in honor of the late Ron Pepka, a long-time pitcher and group organizer. The double-elimination tourney saw the team of Bob Lee and Bob Hawks advance to the finals with a convincing 21-3 victory over Tom Skoloda and Jerry Disbrow, who settled for a third-place finish.

In the finals, Lee and Hawks handed Bob Mason and Adin Shank their first loss with a 21-17 victory to set up a winner-take-all final. Mason and Shank bounced back to edge Lee and Hawks by a 22-19 score.

Play gets underway at 9 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Anna Maria City Hall pits. Warmups begin at 8:45 a.m., followed by random team selection.

Everyone is welcome.

Key Royale golf news

Rain closed the course at the Key Royale Club in Holmes Beach March 5, canceling the women’s golf, but the men got in two regular rounds of action, starting March 4 with a modified-Stableford system match.

Tim Donner carded a plus-5 to win individual honors by a point over Gary Avord, Warren Boin, Larry Pippel and Ron Vandeman.

Donner and Vandeman also were part of the winning team that included Gary Duncan and Hoyt Miller combined plus-9.

The men were back on the course March 7 for a nine-hole scramble. The team of Brian Comer, Marty Hicks and Sam Major combined for the win on a 5-under-par 27.

Sign up now for spring sports

Registration is underway for two youth programs at the center.

Registration is ongoing through March 25 for spring soccer for kids ages 3-17. Cost is $10 for members and $126 for nonmembers.

Player evaluations will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, for the 8-10 age division, while the 11-13 and 14-17 divisions will have evaluations at 7:30 p.m. There are no evaluations for the 3-5 or 6-7 divisions.

Games will be Tuesday nights starting April 2.

The center also is offering a T-ball league for kids 3-6 years of age. Cost is $10 for members and $96 for nonmembers and the last day to register is Saturday, April 6.

T-ball skills clinics and games will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday nights starting April 8.

Registration for either sport can be completed online at www.centerami.org or at the center, 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria.

For more information, all the center at 941-778-1908.