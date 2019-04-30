‘Mayday, mayday, mayday Coast Guard’

On May 9, 1980, a mayday call went out, alerting the U.S. Coast Guard that the Sunshine Skyway Bridge spanning Tampa Bay between Pinellas and Manatee counties was “down.” In a squall, the Summit Venture collided with the bridge, collapsing the southbound lane, sending vehicles and passengers plummeting into the water below. Thirty-five people died. The Islander invites readers to share their recollections of that day. Email news@islander.org or text 941-778-9392. Please include your name, where you live and where you were May 9, 1980. Islander File Photo