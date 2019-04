Work continues March 29 on Palm Drive between 77th and 79th streets in Holmes Beach on a multiuse path and a stormwater filtration system. By piggybacking the stormwater work, the multiuse path was expedited, but the work is prompting complaints about traffic congestion at the peak of season and a call to city engineer Lynn Burnett March 29 for the project completion date was not returned. Islander Photo: Ryan Paice