Anna Maria City Pier construction on track

Work on the new Anna Maria City Pier isn’t slowing down.

Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy said in a May 2 interview with The Islander that i+iconSOUTHEAST is installing bolts on pilings, which will be topped with concrete caps.

The caps will connect piles with wood bents, beams to support stringers and the ipe decking for the walkway.

Remaining materials, including the pile caps and concrete decking for the T-end, will be delivered to Kingfish Boat Ramp in Holmes Beach in the next couple of weeks. From there, it will be loaded onto Icon’s barge.

Murphy said Icon remains on track to finish the walkway and T-end by Aug. 27, but he expected the contractor to submit change order requests to extend the deadline due to lost time.

Icon experienced an obstacle when preparing to drive piles near the shore, where concrete had been laid to secure old pilings. Murphy said the contractor spent several days removing the concrete to complete pile-driving and may request an extension from the commission for the delay.

While Icon continues construction, the city is collecting bids for the construction of the restaurant and bait shop at the T-end.

The city issued a request for proposals calling for the construction of a 2,460-square-foot building with a restaurant on the east side of the pier T-end and a bait shop and restrooms on the west side. Both buildings will be connected under one roof.

The contractor must set up water, sewer, fire protection, communication, gas and electric lighting for the pier.

The RFP also introduces alternative options for the restaurant and bait shop, including kebony or Hardie board siding. A bid form calling for contractors’ quotes on materials and labor for the project includes space for them to provide costs for alternative materials.

The contractor chosen for the job will have a 200-day deadline to construct the building and will be required to pay a $495 daily fine for finishing late.

The city commission can approve a deadline extension, if warranted, for the contractor.

Contractors may submit proposals to the city until May 20, after which commissioners will discuss the bids with Murphy.