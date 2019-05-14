Eyes on the road – 05-15-2019

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following notices for the week of May 13:

Avenue C: Right-of-way restoration in Bradenton Beach continues along Avenue C, including installation of a stormwater infiltration system and driveway restoration. Once restoration is completed, paving will begin.

Coquina Beach: Manatee County is paving the south end of the Coquina Beach parking lot in Bradenton Beach. The south lot will be closed during the work.

Palma Sola Causeway on Manatee Avenue/State Road 64 at the boat ramp: The Manatee County Palma Sola Boat Ramp is closed for construction activity.

For more information about the pipeline replacement projects on the island, go online to amipipereplacement.com.

For the latest road watch information, go online to www.fl511.com or dial 511.