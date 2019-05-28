Eyes on the road – 05-29-2019

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following notices for the week of May 27:

Coquina Beach: Manatee County is paving the south end of the Coquina Beach parking lot in Bradenton Beach. The south lot will be closed during the work.

Bradenton Beach: Milling and paving continues, with work planned on 10th Street North east of Gulf Drive; 26th Street North from Gulf Drive to Avenue C; and Avenue C from 26th Street to Gulf Drive.

Holmes Beach: Milling and paving continues, with work planned on 39th Street from Gulf Drive to Fourth Avenue; Fourth Avenue from 39th to 35th streets; 35th Street from Fourth Avenue to Sixth Avenue; and Avenue E from Gulf Drive to 28th Street.

Manatee Avenue/SR 64 over Palma Sola and Perico Bay bridges: Crews are working on the bridges. Expect nighttime intermittent lane closures 8-11 p.m. Thursday, May 30.

Looking ahead

Longboat Pass Bridge: Save the date for the start of major repairs to the Longboat Pass Bridge on Gulf Drive between Bradenton Beach and Longboat Key. Overnight work will begin June 10 and continue through the fall.

